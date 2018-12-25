Transcript for Indonesia tsunami death toll climbs past 400

Have a death soul from the tsunami in Indonesia has now surpassed 400 people officials there warn of another possible wave. ABC's Ian panel is in the disaster zone with more good morning Ian. You're good morning Adrienne this is one of the areas that was devastated by the tsunami of December the 23 you can see the truck and a generator. Hurled into the building ever look at days. This is a bus that was used to ferry some of the guests on to what is a hotel ground but also whether close it was taking place. When the tsunami swept straight on to stage. Local pop group seventeen performing on the beach when the wave hit. Killing two members of the band and that manager with the lead singer's wife still missing. Now it is another tsunami could happen at any moment. As the military. Red cross and volunteers rush to find the missing. And treat the wound. -- closely hearing this deep bass rumble of that volcano. And there are fears that they could be another landslide and another tsunami at any point within is warning system's not working. Ever new lives in these areas is still in danger. Adrian all right our thanks to you Ian.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.