Transcript for Intelligence officials speak out on Trump clearance threat

No to president trump and his decision to revoke the security clearance of John Brennan and T white house then issuing that list of others warning that they could be next. The president revoking clearance for essentially someone who criticized him, and new this morning, other top intelligence officials are coming to brennas defense saying, make me the next one. He revoked the Navy admiral that oversaw the operation of bin laden, and let's get the our chief white house correspondent on this. Jon, this was rather significant. Reporter: Sure was, David. This was some of the most experienced and well regarded former intelligence officials coming out with a statement overnight, criticiing the president's move as inconsiderate and unprecedented. In a statement, they say, you don't have to agree with what John Brennan says. Again, not all of us do, to a degree with his right to say it. We have never before seen the approval or removal of a security clearance used as a political tool as was done in this case. Now this statement was signed by the peo who ran the CIA under every president, David, going back to Ronald Reagan, and it comes as you mentioned, admiral William Mccra who oversaw the raid of Osama bin laden writing a letter saying, quote, I would consider it an honor if you revoke my security clearances as well, to I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency. Just a remi, david,here are many reasons why officials have security clearances and they represent the institutional knowledge of the intelligence community and continue to provide advice to current officials. Should there be another national emergency, and some breaking news overnight on the president's plans for a military parade down Pennsylvania avenue. The new cost of it was something, like, $92 Milon in taxpayer money. Now it's been postponed? Reporter: This was announced right after that cost estimate was made public and the American legion for one said that money would be better spent providing for veterans and not a big show of force on Pennsylvania avenue. See you later on "World news tonight." Thanks so much.

