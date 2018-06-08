Investigators turn to locals in search for missing Iowa student

More
Authorities have questioned Wayne Cheney, 56, in the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts, but he has not been named as a person of interest.
1:15 | 08/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigators turn to locals in search for missing Iowa student
All right, erielle, thaou uch. Owo new developments in the despera search for mollie Tibbetts, the 20r-old collegstin now for more than twoweeks. Stigatorsre following hundreds of leads andabc's alexperez has E latest. Repter: Theo find Moll T entering thweek and T reward topping $250,000. Her parents pray they'll see their daughter aon. Y C give up hope. I mean, knowf here me th weresing molli wouldn't give up hope Repter: Msing for 1 days last spotted runni in Brooklyn, Iowa. R family and friends desperaters. Put yourself in our shoes. Yowoul anything to get her back and would be Desper EP monday authorities discovering the body of a wom Houy from where molliesappeared B while they are investigating theory as apicious they have confirmed that the victim I not Tibbetts. Inigators sa they Flowe up on hundrs of leads and tips from the public cducted numerous searches on farms in the area. Questioning 56-yr-old W Chaney who lives just 500 yards from a P farmy' he denieswing mollie. Neitr henye has Ed a person of interest family members believe a tip from the publiil

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57053334,"title":"Investigators turn to locals in search for missing Iowa student","duration":"1:15","description":"Authorities have questioned Wayne Cheney, 56, in the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts, but he has not been named as a person of interest.","url":"/GMA/News/video/investigators-turn-locals-search-missing-iowa-student-57053334","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.