ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Paris knife attack

More
Police are questioning the family of a 20-year-old suspect in a stabbing that killed one person and injured four others before the alleged assailant was shot dead by police in Paris on Saturday.
1:07 | 05/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Paris knife attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55143391,"title":"ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Paris knife attack","duration":"1:07","description":"Police are questioning the family of a 20-year-old suspect in a stabbing that killed one person and injured four others before the alleged assailant was shot dead by police in Paris on Saturday.","url":"/GMA/News/video/isis-claims-responsibility-deadly-paris-knife-attack-55143391","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.