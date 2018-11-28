Transcript for Ivanka Trump defends use of private email

First we begin with the ABC news exclusive with the president's adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump addressing her use of private email and how it compares to what Hillary Clinton did. Deborah Roberts sat down with her and joins us now. For the first time ivanka Trump is actually explaining her personal email use while in the white house. I asked her about it during a visit to an Idaho school to promote technology where she broke her silence. It has come to light that early in the administration you used your private email for white house business. Your father had taken Hillary Clinton to task for this so how did you wind up in a similar situation? Well, there really is no equivalency. All of my emails that relate to any form of government work which was mainly scheduling and logistics and managing the fact that I have a home life and a work life are all part of the public record. They're all stored on the white house system so everything has been preserved. Everything has been archived. There just is no equivalency between the two. People see it as the same. People who want to see it as the same see it as the same. But the fact is that we all have private emails and personal emails to coordinate with her family. We all receive content to those emails and there's no prohibition from using private email as long as it's archived and as long as there's nothing in it that's classified. But your father hammered Hillary Clinton on this, said that it was criminal, she should be locked up. Hillary Clinton is guilty. She knows it. The FBI knows it. The people know it. In my case all of my emails are on the white house server. There's no intent to circumvent and there were mass deletions after a subpoena was issued. My emails have not been deleted, nor was there anything of substance, nothing confidential that was within them. So there's no connection between the two things. So the idea of lock her up doesn't apply to you. No. Ivanka Trump says her big focus is jobs and the American worker. In spite of controversies that might be swirling around the white house, and, of course, there are many. We talked with her about other issues and we will have it coming up. All right, thank you. Ivanka is speaking out. The president is lashing out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.