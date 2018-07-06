Transcript for James Comey under fire for defying senior official on Clinton e-mail investigation

As the Russia investiga continues, a new report from the inspector general of the justice department is expected to Ude some tough criticism for former FBI director James Comey over hisandling oth e-mail investigation.eport expected to be released any day andpiee THAs has the details. Reporter: Good morning. Former FBI directores Comey known for hisndependence liking ting heat for exceeding his authority in that upcoming repo I'm heregive you an update secretary Clinton's use of a personal e-mail system. Reporter: That bombshell conference at the heart of critism fromhe inspector general in draft of the highly anticipatedre. Sources telling ABC news the inspector gel takes Comey T tar telling his bosses the justiepartmentha I have not coorded this statement or reviewed it in any way with heart O justice or any other part O the government. Theyoot know what I'm about toy. Reporter: Comey defended his decisianting topate the FBI from allegations of bias lobbed at the justice department. Our sysm is,n fact, rigged it's totally rigged, okay 'S corrupt. It's rigged.it's disgraceful. Reporter: H press conference came days after the story br the former attorney genera Loretta lynch met with pre bill con at a Phoenix airportg the campaign. Ihink given what I knew at th time ese were the decisions that re best calculated to preserve E value of the stions. Reporter: Comey's also criticized F his October rprise telling congress that he was re-openin the Clinton probe only 11 days before the election. This after allegedeing advised not to D so senior justice department official according to ses familiar with the report. It's long-standice department story not to make politicallha announcements in the final day before an election. A source fiar with the draft report describing Comey's actions as insubordinate. Decline moment. He was allowopond to the report'snitial findings. Unclear WER thatmpacts the final report, George. Okay, thanks very much.

