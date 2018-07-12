Transcript for James Comey to testify on Capitol Hill

It will be a big day in Washington. James Comey is also there testifying on capitol hill, but it's going to be behind closed doors. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has more. Comey, Mary, had wanted to testify in public. Didn't go that way. Reporter: It took a lot of negotiating to get to this point but the former FBI director agreed to answer questions here on the hill this morning behind closed doors. This is house Republicans' last chance to haul him up to the hill before they lose control and Comey initially fought their subpoena request saying Republicans would just selectively leak parts of this interview but ultimately he has agreed to come here under the conditions he be allowed to speak out publicly afterwards and they release the full transcripts. Republicans want to question Comey. Among the things they want to question about the FBI role in the 2016 election including the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. Reporter: Yeah, and they also want to get to the bottom of the origins of the Russia investigation and Republicans say there are inconsistencies with Comey's previous testimony though not saying what they are. Overall Republicans here argue that the agency was biased against Donald Trump while Democrats here, Cecilia, say this is nothing more than a political show to distract from the Russia investigation. Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.