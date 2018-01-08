Judge blocks release of plans for 3D-printed guns

More
A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order to stop the release of blueprints that would allow fully functional guns to be made using a 3D-printer.
1:58 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge blocks release of plans for 3D-printed guns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56959521,"title":"Judge blocks release of plans for 3D-printed guns","duration":"1:58","description":"A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order to stop the release of blueprints that would allow fully functional guns to be made using a 3D-printer.","url":"/GMA/News/video/judge-blocks-release-plans-3d-printed-guns-56959521","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.