Kavanaugh accuser speaks out about threats she's faced

More
A GoFundMe for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is no longer accepting donations after far surpassing its goal.
1:07 | 11/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kavanaugh accuser speaks out about threats she's faced

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59445662,"title":"Kavanaugh accuser speaks out about threats she's faced","duration":"1:07","description":"A GoFundMe for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is no longer accepting donations after far surpassing its goal.","url":"/GMA/News/video/kavanaugh-accuser-speaks-threats-shes-faced-59445662","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.