Transcript for R. Kelly spends the night in jail

Much more coming up, but we have to get serious as we start this half hour with R. Kelly spending the night behind bars. The judge setting the singer's bond at a million dollars in his sex abuse case and ABC's linsey Davis was in Chicago for the hearing and she is with us now here in studio this morning. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. Currently unable to come up with the $100,000 to get out of jail, R. Kelly is waking up in a jail cell again this morning, removed from the general population for his own protection. R. Kelly behind bars this morning. A Chicago judge calling the allegations against the once acclaimed r&b singer disturbing. Setting bond at $1 million. R. Kelly's attorney telling the judge that Kelly's finances are a mess and he currently has no income. Friday night, Kelly emerged from his recording studio in Chicago to turn himself in hounded by a mob of reporters. What do you want to say to your fans? Reporter: Kelly seen here in handcuffs charged with ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault involving four victims, three of whom authorities say were between the ages of 13 and 17. The alleged incidents occurring between 1998 and 2010. Cook county prosecutor Kim Foxx described R. Kelly's interactions with each alleged victim in graphic detail. The victim told Robert Kelly how old she was and he invited her to his house. Reporter: R. Kelly's attorney fiercely refutes all the allegations. We haven't seen anything, any reason to believe these allegations are credible and we'll start fighting the charges. Reporter: Kelly appearing before a judge expressionless as prosecutors divulge the details of an incriminating sex tape that allegedly features the singer along with DNA evidence in another case. Kelly now forced to surrender his passport and not have any contact with the alleged victims or anyone 18 years old or younger. Inside the courtroom, Kelly's two current girlfriends who their parents both describe as being controlled by Kelly. Azriel's parents sat just feet away from their daughter unable to get her to acknowledge them. Any reaction from the clarys in attempting to contact her? It's an emotional moment for them. They brought those young ladies here today for the cameras. They brought them here in an effort to send the message that all is well with Robert Kelly and there is nothing untoward about his conduct. Reporter: And just to put this all in perspective, R. Kelly has sold more than 60 million albums and written songs for the likes of Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston. While he has made millions, he has spent millions not only on lavish living, but in legal fees and paying multiple settlements. He had lost his Chicago home to foreclosure, and was evicted from two Atlanta homes and currently owes more than $160,000 in back child support. It seems like there could be more to come with this, right? More to come because multiple agencies are investigating him. Back to Chicago? Back to Chicago tonight. Thanks. Appreciate it.

