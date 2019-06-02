Transcript for Key takeaways from Trump's State of the Union address

Vietnam. Okay, Cecilia, thanks very mu let's bring in our political team. Jon Karl, it was two speeches in one. Had you that call to unity but also a call to arms for the president's base. Reporter: In the beginning and at the end, president trump seemed to come out against trumpism. I mean, the language is incredible. He talks about rejecting the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution, bridging old divisions. This is the time to row kindle the bonds of love. That is not the Donald Trump that we have seen O the past two or three years. And yet where he seemed most passionate and energetic was when he went for his wall, he vowed he would build it, took the hard line on abortion, so we saw the hard line Donald Trump but we saw that's not new, what was new here was this plea for unity and even in the hard line, George, he did not call for a national emergency to build the wall a he did not say that he would shut the government down. Mary Bruce, you saw the president congratulate the new women members and skipped it for Nancy Pelosi and could not mistake the fact she's sitting over his shoulder and did have that warning on investigations. She did have a polite but sometimes amused look but made clear where she disagrees with him on immigration and that eye roll when he warned Democrats no the to investigate him. Look, Democrats were skeptical of this speech and the president's calls to unity even before he delivered it. It was very clear there are still huge divisions between the two of them, Democrats and Nancy Pelosi. They know one speech is not going to move the needle or somehow heal the partisan divide. Matthew dowd, the president did lay out things Democrats like, infrastructure, bringing down the price of prescription drugs but doesn't look like there's much hope any of that will get done over the next year. What did get done was laying out themes for his 2020 campaign. I thought the president could have done a better job of talking about more bridges, literally and figuratively than walls. This is obviously the beginning of the long slog to November 2020 and this but what is striking to me I think the president's team decided because the economy isn't lifting his approval numbers as you referenced last night, his approval is at the lowest, they'll head straight tore wedge issues like abortion and immigrants so they've decided the economy can't lift him, they have to go to wedge issues. Jon, the president speaking to a chamber, he clearly is looking to run again at least right now. Speaking to a chamber filled with possible candidates. All over there. I counted at least a baker's dozen of democratic presidential candidates on that floor. And it was interesting to see the kind of dance of who was going to applaud and who was not. But I think that this is a president almost desperate for a bipartisan accomplishment. He wants to make a deal with Democrats on something before he turns to those wedge issues. Best chance for bipartisan compromise? The talks continue. The president has said these talks are a waste of time but in talking with members hammering it out they want the president to give them space to work it out and tell them what he is willing to sign?

