Transcript for How to keep kids safe at the school bus stop

Now to something we've been talking too much about lately, safety at school bus stops. Two more crashes on Thursday. One of them turning deadly on the heels of that tragedy in Indiana where three siblings were killed and Paula Faris has more. Reporter: Good morning. It last just been a tragic week and parents, well, you can't control every variable of the bus stop such as distracted drivers, but you can equip your children with life-saving advice. This week at least five tragic accidents at school bus stops across the country. The latest happening Thursday, this crash in Tampa leaving two adults and five children injured and backpacks scattered on the shoulder of the road. There's a lady that was holding one of her -- the little boy and the little boy when she got hit the little boy flew out of her hand. He hit the ground and she flipped on her face. Reporter: Also on Thursday in Pennsylvania a second grader was killed waiting at his school bus stop. Earlier this week in Indiana three young siblings were killed as they were about to board their bus on a busy road. That bus stop now being moved to the side streets of a neighborhood and the driver charged with reckless homicide. Close calls like these are a daily occurrence across the country. Nearly plowing down children time and time again. A 2018 survey of school bus drivers in 38 states and Washington, D.C. Found that nearly 84,000 vehicles passed their buses illegally on a single day. That is an estimated 15 million violations during the school year alone. Alex Epstein is the director of transportation safety with the national safety council and says while parents cannot control other drivers on the road, it is paramount to talk to your kids about bus stop safety. What a student should be taught is to stand back about six feet so that the bus can enter safely. Reporter: Okay. And also you want to arrive early and if your child has to walk in front of the bus make sure they take five giant steps, make eye contact with the driver before walking in front. Never walk behind the bus and parents, you do have a say in the matter. If you're uncomfortable with the location say something to the district. They're always re-evaluating locations, guys. Back to you. As a driver, pay attention. Got to do that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.