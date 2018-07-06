Transcript for Kim Kardashian West helps free grandmother from life in prison

news overnight beginni with ha decision for president trump T free Alice Johnson serving life sentence for drug trafficking released fmrison overnight after the president co sentence. There is the video right there. And asou see, Alice over at the news she was free running to meeter family. E was facin a life sentence for nonviolentru conviction but everything changed when Kim Kardashian west T her case to the oval off where we'll hear from Alice in a men. But first abc'sarcus Moore has the story in aliceville, Alabama. Good morning, us. Rorter: Ll, Michael, good morning. Re just outside theeral prisonre Alice Johnson was serving that sentence. Yesterday evening she walked out ofs place a free woman aft more than two decades behind bars. She's Rorr: In her first few moments of freedom an emotional ace for Alice Johnson after near 22 long years in prison. The grandmother burstingo tears when she reached the car. I want to thank president do John trum Reporter: The president keeping up with the Kardashian Klee emency. The white house announcing esday trumould be commuting the 63-yr-old's life sentenor nonviolent drug charges. Was her fst offense. I feel like my life is stng overin It This a miracleday. Reporte Kim Kardashian visitee oval office champion the grot case. I mad O of the worst decisions ofy lif to make some quick money. Reporter: This interview caughe reality star's attention inoctober. Kardashian Wes shared it on Twitt and that's how she first founut and got activated around theca Reporter: Kardashian west sittin down with mic after that pivotal meeting. I went in, me and Sean T really talk to the president about Alice Joh and,ou know, I just really strong believed that she is one that S comply rehabilitated herself. Rr: The star's attorney has taken up the side. Alice started sobnd we all started sobbingnd just amazing. This important toer and she put hertime, her energy, her moneyind this cause. Reporter: In a statement the white house saying this administration, quote, bels that T who have paid their debt toociety and worked hard to better themselves while in Ison deserve second chance. Thank you. Reporter: What was a mere dream F two decades,s ring is a reality for Johnson and her family. I'm free to hugy family again. I'm free live life. I'm free to over Reporter: And Kardashian says shes is just T first my reunions like this for peoplell serving life ntencesor nonviolent drug offenses. The president rdly plans tow dozen more federal cases this year, Michael. Thank you sch for that, mark just.

