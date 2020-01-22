Transcript for Landmark trial begins for Harvey Weinstein

Now to the Harvey Weinstein trial. Opening statements are set to begin today. As we learn new details about the movie mogul's possible defense and the 12 jurors who will hear the case. Whit Johnson is outside the courthouse here in Manhattan with the latest. Good morning, whit. Reporter: Robin, good morning to you. More than 80 women have made allegations against Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct but this trial will focus on two specific cases. As you mentioned, those opening statements set to begin today before a jury of seven men and five women. Prosecutors will attempt to prove a pattern of predatory behavior so expect to hear allegations about some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities like Charlize Theron, Rosie Perez and Salma Hayek. Six women are expected to testify including "The sopranos" actress Annabella sciorra who claims Weinstein raped her in the early '90s. Weinstein's defense team is

