Transcript for Longest-serving member of Congress dies at 92

Staying on capitol hill now to the outpouring of love coming in for the longest serving member of congress, John Dingell. The former representative from Michigan passed away at 92 years old. The Democrat served as a congressman for nearly 60 years fighting for civil rights, medicare and the environment. He was elected to congress at the age of 29. President Obama awarded him the medal of freedom in 2014. His wife Debbie is currently serving in his old seat and released a statement saying in part he will be remembered for his razor sharp wit and a lifetime of dedication to improving the lives of all who walk this Earth. So true. He was a fierce defender of the auto inry. That was where his district was from. In more recent years his Twitter account was really something to watch. She talked about that wit, so funny, and he didn't shy away from giving it to the president. I was surprised to read it in reeptsz years. I had the privilege of work with him in congress many years ago. He was a courtly man, a real gentleman but as you say also a fierce legislator. He made a difference in the lives of millions over many year, real giant in the house. Our prayers are with his family.

