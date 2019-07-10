Transcript for Man describes how he survived lightning strike

We turn to the man who survived a lightning strike out walking his dogs when a bolt suddenly struck. His dogs ran for their lives and good samaritans ran to save him. The whole episode caught on camera. Will reeve has the story. Reporter: Good morning. There's never a good place to get struck by lightning but Coreas was right outside a veterinary hospital when one of those storms came out of nowhere. He saw it coming but it was already too late. Now he's speaking to "Gma" about that terrifying moment. This morning, the man struck by lightning in this heart-stopping video is speaking out. 27-year-old Coreas captured on a security camera. This flash, the lightning bolt striking him. He falls stiff. His terrified dogs sprinting away. The doctors were just in shock that I made it and the way I got hit, the way it traveled through my body, they did say I'm lucky to be alive. Reporter: Lying still on the pavement not breathing. His clothes charred. Good samaritans rushing in to help. Luckily he was right outside of a vet's office. His shoes and socks got blown off his feet. I started running through the hospital because someone was like we need help with cpr. Reporter: Rushed to the hospital in a neck brace he spent nearly four days in the hospital with burns and a bruised left eye, but a resilient spirit. Once I realized that I was in the helicopter and he told me I was struck by lightning I started, you know, getting scared and trying to figure out what happened and what the condition was for me and if I was going to make it. Reporter: And a grateful perspective. Thanks to those people, they're the reason I'm still here. If not, I probably wouldn't be here to tell the story. Reporter: When he finally got home nobody was happier to see Coreas than his three German shepherd, bystanders to near tragedy excited to get back to their daily walks with their owner. Once we got home and I reunited with my dogs, it's like one of the best feelings in the world to see a dog, how loyal and how they can miss you. The family has set up a gofundme page to help with medical costs. This morning they're nearly two-thirds of the way to the goal. It has pictures of the German shepherd, very cute. Coreas' sister writing ab update, the dogs were taken care of by the veterinary hospital and one got a free microchip. A bonus. Silver lining. Yes, exactly. Thank you.

