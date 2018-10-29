Transcript for Man who fell 100 feet down mine shaft, fought off snakes to tell survival story

All right. We are back now with the Arizona man being called a real-life "Indiana Jones." He fell 100 feet down a mine shaft, breaking his leg, fighting off my worst nightmare, rattlesnakes to stay alive. He is now telling his story. ABC's Eva pilgrim is here with more. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning. This is a crazy story. 60-year-old John Waddell surviving this wild adventure. He fell down that mine shaft in a gold mine on his property, and this morning, he is telling his tale. I thought I was going to die, and so a lot of things were going through my head, and if I stayed down there, I knew I was going to I do. Reporter: 60-year-old John Waddell went searching for gold, but ended up trapped in a dark hole in the bottom of a mine shaft for more than two days. Fighting off rattlesnakes with his bare hands, earning the name, "Indiana Jones". Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes? Reporter: He fell more than 50 feet, smashing a knee and breaking an ankle. He created a splint for his left leg. There was a stick there, so I used the stick to put it inside my boot and push just as hard as I could and I set my leg. His leg is broke all to hell and you're going to have to have somebody to repel down in there. Reporter: The conditions, brutal. No food or water, and even worse, the terrifying discovery that he was trapped in a den of rattlesnakes. I don't like killing them, but, you know, it was either me or them. Reporter: His remarkable rescue, caught on tape. His daughter describes a frightening 90-minute ride to the hospital not knowing if her father was going to make it, and then relief. When I heard him talking about the rattlesnakes, I knew he was going to be fine. Reporter: Joking around. He says as soon as he is well enough, he is going to go back out on his hunt for gold again. He'll take extra precaution. He said it could be up to a year until he is able to walk around Normal again. Check on the rattlesnakes. He said you couldn't see them, but you could hear them, and that was the worst part. Thank you. Use the producers as cover.

