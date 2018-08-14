Transcript for Man flies small jet into his own home

You can hear it. This story is pretty unbelievable. A second plane scare. Someone actually stealing another jet leading to a deadly crash. This time it happened in Utah where police say a husband flew the small jet into his own home after a domestic violence arrest. Kayna Whitworth has more. We know some of his family members were inside the home? David good morning. His wife and son were inside that house when police say Duane Youd crashed into it. This morning we're learning of a phone call he made to his son and daughter who were in the home but left before the crash. Reporter: ABC news obtained this video. The whole house. Reporter: Just a few minutes later Youd crashing this plane into his own home sparking a massive explosion. Flames tore through the house inside. Youd's wife and son in the house. They were able to escape. Youd, in the aircraft, died. I have never seen anything like this. I hope to never again. Reporter: Youd reportedly called his two biological children who lived inside the home and told them to go stay with their mother. They complied. The night before the crash Youd was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife. At about midnight he returned to the home to get his belongings. Two and a half hours later photos of the wreckage show the plane charred and in pieces in the front yard along with a crushed car. Lieutenant Ryan porter of the pace police department said he's known Youd for 30 years. Neighbors describing a happy family. Nice, nice, nice people. This is so shocking to us. Reporter: This crash reminding so many of what happened days ago. Oh, my god. Is he okay? Reporter: When another unauthorized plane ride ended up in a crash. Richard Russell took an empty turbo prop out of the parking lot into the air speaking to air traffic control the whole time. I want to do a couple maneuvers and see what it can do. Reporter: F 15 fighters raced to intercept him. A fiery crash 75 minutes after taking off ended his flight and his life. It's hard to imagine anything that could have prevented these mishaps. These were people hiding their demons who seemed to snap. Reporter: This could have been so much worse. Before Youd crashed into his own home he clipped his neighbor's roof and garage and narrowly missed power lines. Police telling me the wife and son had to escape out the back door running for their lives. Be glad they were able to do that. David, thank you. A new development into Ohio

