Transcript for Manhunt for suspect accused of killing manicurist

But first here the search for a woman accused of running down a mother of three and killing her in the parking lot of a nail salon. ABC's Marci Gonzalez joins us from Los Angeles this morning with the very latest on this incident caught on camera. Good morning, Marci. Reporter: Good morning, guys. Police say this was all over a $35 manicure. The victim's family now joining police in pleading for help finding the accused killer. This morning police desperately searching for the driver who killed a Las Vegas nail technician in a violent hit-and-run caught on camera. Investigators releasing this old booking photo of the suspect, 21-year-old Krystal Whipple, who they say plowed into 51-year-old Ngoc Nguyen. Our mom was really loved by the community here. It's very traumatizing. Reporter: Allegedly seen here on surveillance video authorities say Whipple tells the salon she's going to get cash from her car after her credit card is declined. Instead police say she starts the engine. Nguyen running out in front of the black Camaro to stop it from leaving. Her longtime boyfriend who refers to himself as her husband sonny Chung chasing after him. Whipple allegedly hitting the gas driving straight into Nguyen and dragging her underneath the vehicle. The car speeding off with Chung hanging on until he loses grip. Chung telling the local paper, I tried to hold the car back, but I'm not Superman. She ran off for $35 and killed my wife. $35 to run my wife over. Police now asking for the public's help tracking down Whipple who they say was using a fraudulent credit card and driving a stolen rental car. When was it stolen? Where was it stolen? You're going to be able to track potentially that car with a gps. Reporter: Nguyen's family says the mother of three was selfless and worked seven days a week to support her Framily. A gofundme page has now raised more than $30,000 to help them and cover funeral expenses. Guys. Thanks, Marci Gonzalez. Your heart breaks for that family. Infuriating case. Time to get a check of our

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.