Transcript for 5 Marines missing after crash near Japan

We turn to the search for those five missing American Marines lost after their aircraft collided in midair off the coast of Japan. These Marines among the 50,000 U.S. Servicemen and women stationed in Japan and Martha Raddatz in Washington with the latest. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, George. E five Marines who are still missing were in the big kc-130 refueler aircraft. The two found in the water, one of them alive, were in the fighter jet which has ejection seats. This morning, an urgent search for those five missing Marines, but after nearly 48 hours, time is running out. Their refueling tanker which is essentially a flying gas station was attempting to refuel an f-18 fighter jet in the dark of night when the two airplanes collided. The refueler has retractible hoses with baskets on the end. The fighter jet must approach the refueler and plug its own nozzle into the moving basket. All of this midflight, about 20 feet from the other aircraft. Using night vision goggles. Rendezvousing is challenging. If you're doing it in the weather which we know it was a factor, doing way out at sea where you have blackness underneath you and above, no visible horizon, can be very disorienting. Reporter: The Marines in the fighter jet ejected from their aircraft and a locater beacon would have guided rescuers to their location. A raft could have been deployed from the ejection seat if the Marines were conscious but minority was found in a raft. The marine found alive was in 60-degree water for four hours, the one who did not was in the water for ten. We're told the surviving marine is in fair condition walking but there is growing concern about the frequency of military aviation accidents which a military times reports climbed 40% in the last five years. A lot of questions there. We want to turn to that

