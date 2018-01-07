Transcript for Massive crowds march against Trump administration's immigration policy

after tens of thousands marched across the country over immigration. Powerful scenes at rallies against therump administration's zer tolerance policy and the separation of children from their parents. ABC news Kenneth Moton is in Washington where there's a big turnout. Kenneth, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, whit. And a number of cities including d.c.the turnout bigger than initially expected. From Pennsylvania avenue here to streets all around the country, people are shouting the same message, that families belong together. This morning, the natnal outcry from coast to coast, tens of thousands of people in the street Saturday protesting presidt trump's zero tolerance immigration policy that resulted in the separation of files at the border. They rallied in the nation's capitol. D marched over the Brooklyn bridge. More than 700 marches in every state, massive crowds in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Boston, gry about images of children in detention centers in cages. I understand rules, I understand process, I understand all that but this is about Chilen. Reporter: Demonstrators here in D.C. Marching, walking in 90-degree heat, hoping that these images will reach the president. I hope this will make some kind of a noise in the white house but I don't think this is enough Reporter: Demonstrators demanded legislatures act, demoats from congress stepped on stages across the country. ??? ??? star power also front and centerincluding John legend, Alicia keys and America Ferrera. Are you feeling strong? Reporter: Outrage, even though president trump signed an executive order to stop family separation. This week a federal judge in California ordered the administration to reunite more than 2,000 children with their parents within 30 days. That immigration order that the president signed wasn't enough? It wasn't enough because we know what's really in his het and this administration's heart is to continue this kind of horrible atrocity. Reporter: During E massive rallies, president tmp was on Twitter calling U.S. Immigration la, quote, the dumbest anywhere in the world. Protestors say they're long to congress but lawmakers LE for the fourth of July holiday withoupassing an immigration fix. Dan. Kenneth, thank you.

