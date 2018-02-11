Transcript for Why it Matters: Adam Rippon says equality is most important to him this election

No matter where you come from no matter what your background is that we all deserve to have the same. Opportunities and meet to movement is growing this morning public schools no longer required to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their Chile's tweeting he will ban transgender people from serving in the military. If we are in a position to help raise each other out. Then we should do that it has lean meats and together when you crazy each other up that's when we are being our best. He needs to look. It was in our own communities. We need to see people. Are struggling feeling their voices are heard and if we have that opportunity to be the voice for those people. We can do that we can be some links champion and that is why I think this election season. And quality is such a big issue for us as a nation and for me. Personally. Openly gay Olympics gain and a reminder. Reportedly declined and in life said let believes he because he's as a tax funded gay conversion therapy. The conversation it's not for me it's a conversation through that trans man or woman. They can't even go to the right bathroom it's a conversation for that trans man or woman that canceling. The military it's a bid conversation for the Muslim family that got broken up. Sometimes it feels like I'm just one vote my vote doesn't matter but all it takes is just one person to inspire in others to inspire and other and that's how we make change.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.