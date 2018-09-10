Transcript for Meghan McCain speaks out after return to 'The View'

Thank you, George. Now to Meghan McCain's emotional return to "The view" thanking viewers and her co-hosts for their support and delivering a powerful message about love, loss and unity. Linsey Davis has more. None of us agree at this table on very much when it comes to politics but we are all sisters supporting eve other. We got your back. Reporter: Meghan McCain making her emotional return to "The view." The first time since her father's passing. Well, I just want to start with you, whoopi, my father loved you. He loved you. He really loved you. I'm sorry. No. That's okay, baby. Take your time. And -- Take your time. Reporter: The daughter of senator John McCain hasn't spoken publicly since delivering that powerful, passionate eulogy at his funeral. My father is gone. My father is gone and my sorrow is immense, but I know his life and I know it was great because it was good. Reporter: The 33-year-old McCain sharing that her father's funeral was pnned down to the last detail, adding that he would have been touched by the outpouring of love from the country. All races, all ages, all creeds, out there with American flags waving, saluting, praying, everyone -- he would have loved it. Loved it. Reporter: Today McCain is adamant about carrying on her father's legacy. I realized he made me this tough so I could survive this. Reporter: Ending with this passionate plea to the audience. My father's farewell, we are Americans and we can never surrender. We can never surrender to what is happening in the country. I understand how divided and scared a lot are and it looks like the fabric of democracy is fraying. We do not surrender. I'm not surrendering. You don't do it either so you have to join me in not surrendering, okay. Because I'm still here fighting and I want all of you to fight with me. Reporter: There were a lot of tears. She certainly had a message of strength. McCain thanked her co-stars and said their friendships transcend their political differences and isn't that a message that awful us could benefit from? Amen to that. Thank you, linsey.

