Transcript for Melania Trump says president's alleged infidelities are not a 'focus of mine'

We've got more of our exclusive interview with the first lady, Melania trump. She is now addressing her allegations that her husband had infidelities and she's talking about how she copes with having her marriage in the spotlight and sat down with Tom llamas, quite an interview, good morning. Good morning, guys. Our first lady for the most part has not commented about the sensitive time in the white house surround news of her husband's past alleged affairs but now for the first time she's opening up, so I asked her, has all of this hurt you? The first lady stepping off the plane in Malawi on her first solo trip abroad. ?????? out on her own thousands of miles away from a white house at times beset by turbulence, even scandal. And this past year a new headline that placed her marriage under the white, hot scrutiny of the press. We're going to begin with that new scandal. Stormy Daniels. Stormy Daniels. Reporter: An affair the white house denied but the president later admitted he knew about a hush payment made by his lawyer to stormy Daniels. There was no public response from the first lady. But in the days after, she canceled plans to travel with her husband to the world economic forum in Davos then arrived at the state of the union address separately. All of this raising speculation about the state of the first couple's marriage. You did agree to this interview with no preconditions knowing that there could be some tough questions asked. And it has been a tough year for you personally. You're not the first first lady to have to deal with her husband's alleged infidelities. Has this put a strain on your marriage? It is not a concern and focus of mine. I'm a mother and a first lady and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip but I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines, getting advertisers and, unfortunately, we live in this kind of world today. Have you been hurt, though? Media speculating, yeah, it's not always pleasant, of course. But I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true or not true. Reporter: In the swirl of scandal, Melania trump stayed silent but one of her husband's attorneys Rudy Giuliani went on television and seemed to speak for her. Can you tell us how she feels with all the stormy Daniels affairs going on in the background. She believes in her husband and knows it's not true. I don't even think there's a slight suspicion. The next day this statement -- I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani. Reporter: The only time you commented publicly, your office was when Rudy Giuliani came out and said your thoughts about stormy Daniels' claims and said she believes in her husband, she knows it's not true. Is that an accurate statement? I never talked to Mr. Giuliani. Why do you think he came out and said that. I don't know. You need to ask him. You mentioned you still have a good marriage. Do you love your husband? Yes, we are fine, yes. It's what media speculate and it's gossip, it's not always correct stuff. I also asked the first lady if the president apologized to her since they've been in the white house. Her answer and much more about this personal and trying time in the white house tonight. It's fascinating to me, Tom, that no question was off-limits for you guys in this interview. You spent probably more time with her Han any reporter in the press corps certainly. What's your takeaway? What surprised you most? I think what surprised me most was how forthcoming she was. I looked at every interview she's ever done when she first started dating Donald Trump. I read every transcript I could get just to make sure we were ready for the interview. I wasn't sure how much she would share. We were all surprised how open she was, how much she shared. Of course, she still has a limit, but as you mentioned, no questions were off the table to her credit and she answered everything I asked her. It will be must see TV. The ABC news special "Being Melania: The first lady" airs tonight at 10:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.