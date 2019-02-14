Transcript for Memorial service on Parkland shooting anniversary

Back here at home memorial services getting under way F those who lost their lives in the parkland shooting. One year ago today. Thousands will hold a moment of silence to honor the 14 students and 3 staff members who were killed. Victor Oquendo is there in parkland, Florida, with more. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, robin. It will be a difficult and emotional day here in parkland. Most of the students, they won't be attending school today. The district only expects a few hundred out of the thousands who attend Stoneman Douglas. One year ago 17 students and staff ers gunned down, another 17 injured. The alleged shooter awaiting trial. A moment of silence across Broward schools for those who lost their lives. Some are going on a media blackout out of respect for the victims. Those activists you referred to pushing for stricter gun laws so where do we stand with that? Reporter: Robin, those kids have made it their mission, they have not stopped and some 76 laws have been passed in the past year some banning bump stocks and regulating ammunition size. In Florida one saw raise the minimum age to 21 and waiting period to three days and the house voted on advanced legislation requiring background checks for all guns and transfers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.