Transcript for 3 men arrested in major hacking incident

New arrests in a major hacking incident. Three Ukrainian men have been arrested accused of hacking the thousands of computers the companies including chipotle and Red Robin despite millions of credit card numbers. Pieces with Johnson here with the story can we win and George good morning to you authorities call it. Trans national organized crime in this morning three alleged high ranking members of the prolific hacking group known as fee and seven. Are behind bars they're accused of stealing information for more than fifteen million credit cards. Allegedly using Phishing emails laced with malware that following up with phone calls to legitimize those emails the group targeting more than 100 US companies. Prosecutors say focusing on hotels. And popular restaurant chains including chipotle chilies Arby's and Red Robin. And a hacking affected people in nearly every state in the US and several countries abroad. All three alleged conspirators are charged with 26 felony counts so we should be able to that they thought they were hacked there are several things you can do first to you can sign up for one of those credit credit monitoring services that will alert you if there's any suspicious activity. Then if you find out that there is some you need to report that immediately to your bank or credit card company. And finally contact the company directly that may have been compromised many of them including Red Robin for example. We'll provide free insurance ID theft insurance and even restoration. If there's a problem has advised him that very much good to now.

