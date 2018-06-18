Mexico fans trigger earthquake sensors with World Cup celebrations

After Mexico scored the first goal against defending World Cup champions Germany, fans set off two earthquake sensors in the city.
0:38 | 06/18/18

Transcript for Mexico fans trigger earthquake sensors with World Cup celebrations

