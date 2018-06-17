-
Now Playing: Midwest temperatures to reach dangerous levels
-
Now Playing: Monsoons in the Southwest, storms in the Midwest as temperatures elsewhere soar
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel goes one on one again with Ted Cruz
-
Now Playing: Superstar couple Jay-Z, Beyonce release new joint album
-
Now Playing: Warning for parents as summer pool season gets underway
-
Now Playing: Dad celebrates Father's Day after saving son's life
-
Now Playing: Trump tries to blame Democrats for policy of separating migrant kids and parents
-
Now Playing: One escaped inmate back in jail, two remain on the loose
-
Now Playing: The Midwest slammed with severe weather
-
Now Playing: Doctor caught on camera laughing and cursing at a patient
-
Now Playing: Police-involved shooting on busy San Francisco street
-
Now Playing: Toddlers crawl into outdoor pool
-
Now Playing: Stella McCartney to make 46 replicas of Meghan Markle's wedding reception gown
-
Now Playing: Last-minute gifts for Father's Day
-
Now Playing: Theranos CEO faces criminal charges
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old missing girl rescued by family dog
-
Now Playing: Two riders plunge to ground after roller coaster derails
-
Now Playing: Two Kansas sheriffs killed while transporting inmates
-
Now Playing: This week in politics: Trump, Mueller and the border
-
Now Playing: Giuliani says Trump to decide if he will meet with Mueller by July 4