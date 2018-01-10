Last-minute deal struck on NAFTA

More
ABC News' Cecilia Vega reports on the replacement deal struck by the United States, Canada and Mexico just before a midnight deadline.
1:03 | 10/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Last-minute deal struck on NAFTA
In fact, breaking news from overnight. U.S., Canada and Mexico striking a last-minute deal on nafta, coming up with a replacement just before the deadline. Cecilia Vega has all the details now in Washington. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. An 11th hour deal in the making here. President trump called nafta the worst deal ever. He is calling this deal wonderful and historic saying, quote, it is a great deal for all three countries. It greatly opens markets to our farmers and manufacturers, reduce trade barriers to the U.S. And will bring all three great nations closer together in competition with the rest of the world. He also says this will boost manufacturing in the U.S. This being a president who we know likes to brand things. It has a new name, and it will be called the U.S. Mexico Canada agreement. It's not a done deal. It needs congress to sign off. All right. Cecilia Vega in Washington. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58202249,"title":"Last-minute deal struck on NAFTA","duration":"1:03","description":"ABC News' Cecilia Vega reports on the replacement deal struck by the United States, Canada and Mexico just before a midnight deadline.","url":"/GMA/News/video/minute-deal-struck-nafta-58202249","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.