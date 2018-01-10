Transcript for Last-minute deal struck on NAFTA

In fact, breaking news from overnight. U.S., Canada and Mexico striking a last-minute deal on nafta, coming up with a replacement just before the deadline. Cecilia Vega has all the details now in Washington. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. An 11th hour deal in the making here. President trump called nafta the worst deal ever. He is calling this deal wonderful and historic saying, quote, it is a great deal for all three countries. It greatly opens markets to our farmers and manufacturers, reduce trade barriers to the U.S. And will bring all three great nations closer together in competition with the rest of the world. He also says this will boost manufacturing in the U.S. This being a president who we know likes to brand things. It has a new name, and it will be called the U.S. Mexico Canada agreement. It's not a done deal. It needs congress to sign off. All right. Cecilia Vega in Washington. Thank you.

