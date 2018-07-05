Miraculous recovery for 13-year-old declared brain dead

Trenton McKinley is now recovering at home after being declared brain dead after suffering seven skull fractures in a dune buggy accident.
3:15 | 05/07/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Miraculous recovery for 13-year-old declared brain dead

