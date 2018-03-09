Transcript for 4 missing as boats collide on Colorado River

house, whiver to A vacat nightmare. Urgent sea for people THA went missing after twooats crashed and sank inheado river. Lar withouristsor the holiday and kayna whiorth is tracking the latest. Reportehey,whit, good women and a maafr a terrifying crash on turday nit, authories the river is 30eeteepn me places mak F extremely difficult searchonditions. Th morning police hicrs and divers conducting asive searchlo a two-mile stretch ofhe Colorado river north of ke havasu.ur people missing after two boats collided sending L 16 pass into the water before bh boats sunk. Two boats hit head on at 50 mileserour in the river. Reporter: Pulling the injured out the river and some quickly swept five miles downst. We'centrating pretty on rescue operations at this point soe haven't had O delve the specifics of what actually curred oha it. Reporter: Wites say one boat was speeding on the wrong side of the river Saturday night with no light on smashing into thetherboat. Police say the popular tourist day vacationers is Al congeste Usually on holiday we they hpr up here they tend to gettleild and they need theolice out here patrol reporter: The she avenue office inving noneof the boaters were wearing life jackets. Our M I tell everybody, boat fe,oat smart and wear a fe jacket. You follow those R things to work out better for you. Reportein taken to two intical coition. It's unclear if alcohol speedpltor in that crash but, of se, there inveating. Difficultovery still ahead. A whitwort thank U. Want to move to a new alert for toverseaso

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.