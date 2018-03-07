Transcript for Missing soccer team found alive in flooded cave

And it is gre to see that incredible rescue in Thailand We are certainly rejoicing. It iuly a miracle. Soccer coach after ten days they've bn missing in that ca Let's look at the moment. This is the moment when the family height there. So exciting but the boys are N out of danger yet. Thorning officials scrambling to find a safe way get them out, the conditions treacherous and ABC's James Longman is on tne with the latest. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morn George. There was a real sense of elation whhe news broke here lastght. The boys had been found. This entire camp went wild and we are just hearing now that a phone line been installed all the way intot cave so that parentsan speak to their boys for the first time. But as you say they are not out danger yet. After ten days of painstakingly battling heavy rains mudslides and zero visibility two British divers discove what many are Cal a miracle this morning. Howany of you? 13. 13. All teenageroccer players and their coach gathered togeer exhausted and hungry but alive. Many people coming , many people. We are the first. Many people come. Reporter: Among theirirst words eat, the group also asking the divers how long they'd been trapped in this elaborates seven-mile cave dwelling. What day is is it. Okay, one week and mind yohave been here tens. Ten days. You are very strong. Very strong. Reporter: Outside cri of reliefnd joy from the boys' families many who sat vigil 24 hos a day. Uers from six countries including the U.S. Military as well as hdreds of Thai officials had joined in the search effort for thes would originally went into T cave as a fun excursion after soccer practice but were qckly trapped by rising floodwaters. Rescuers had thought the group was two miles into cave but in fac twere found another three to 400eters beyond that point. Crews had been working around thock using huge pumpso reduce tater levels with ropes and air tanks and divers were able to enlarge the narrow passageway to the team in R to get into thevice with their air tanks B as families rejoice rescuers face another Dia. Get a group of weakenedng boys out of this dangerous cave. Okay, trying to way T get them out because the water is re low. You have to dot before the rain comes. Reporter: Divers are bringing the boysfood, electrolytes, anotics and painkillers but officials must now weigh several rescue strategies including ning the floodwaters to ear a passage, teaching the group to dive so theyan swim out on their or bringing themplies to survive until the water sub sighs whh could take several months. We are going to come together to figure outhe best possible solution and get the kids out as safely and as quickly as possible. Reporter: We think boys rvived in partecause of the heat in thatcave. It was about 100 degreeshich meant they didn't have hypothermia to wor about and were able to drink fre water from cracks in the rock to give you an ideaf how far they are in there for a fit trained Navy S.E.A.L. Officer it takes si hours to dive, so we are really not out of@ the woods yet. Not at all. So hard to wrap your head around the fact they re found alive. Take us back to that moment. Reporter: George,t was absolutely extraordinary. We were actuown with some the rescuers in O of the houses they E using to relax here oa 24/7ission around the clock and W heard the news and we couldn't believe it first that it was just aumor but it is extraordinary to be here a good news story. We spend so muche all around the world reporting on sad events and I to you from all sorts of differ places about those sorts of things but here today, the thaiple are so happy. A rl blessing. Thanksmuch. Cecilia. Geor thank you. I want to bring in U.S. Air

