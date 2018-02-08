Missing zoo animal found at hotel with mystery note

A rare 32-year-old lemur named Isaac was found at a hotel in Orange County, California, after disappearing from the Santa Ana Zoo, police said.
2:07 | 08/02/18

We are back with ah for aac. Who is Isaac? That ng-tailed lemur snatched from aifornia zoo ted up at a hotel with a note. Diane do has story. Good morning. Thisrted off as a CAS of animals on theoo after one broke ita Ana zoo andpenedhe closures but turneto larger mtery when every started wonding where is We got the call before 7:00 at E zoo. Gates opened in the middle night with animals loose all sing. Isaac, the ailedlemur. That is until survee video someone dropping I of a hotel eight MM the zoo aloit a bizarre nohich read, this bgs tothe S Ana zoo. It was taken please bri Ito police. It wa huge relief for myself and forllhe staff. Ror this comes just a week aer thieves aer to mak off with a ark from Texas aquarium before C and staffam the RESE. This morning, Isaac I saf and sound the zoo vorite od. Some grapes as a tr he you. Amy, grapes are his favorite food.ring-tailelemurs endangeredci Makin his theft a cr Poli have node who took him. Maybe it was a pr hopg toell him O the black market. Wot gonegirl. Me to tesisaac's hawring. Reaook a turn there.wow. His is a big mystery. Thinksaac may be a part it. It is one of th Oest lemurs in captivi. It W AIG deal. Everyone is happy that H home safely but, of course, the big tion whatappened to is we ended up. Weon't knowow he got there in I'm glad he's enjoyis grapes. A N health a a por plastic surge

