Transcript for Mom blasts airline employee for mocking daughter's name

We turn to that mother's outrage after an airline employee appeared to make fun of her daughter's name posting a picture of the 5-year-old's boarding pass on social media. ABC's gio Benitez is here with more on this story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Yeah, this all started when mom told the gate agent she and her daughter needed to preboard because her daughter has epilepsy and was having a bad day but according to mom that bad day was about to get a whole lot worse. This morning, a southwest airlines gate agent at John Wayne airport in Orange county under fire after appearing to make fun of a 5-year-old girl's unique name. While I was sitting there she took a picture of my boarding pass and chose to post it on social media mocking my daughter. Reporter: This is the post. The girl's name is spelled a-b-c-d-e but it's processed ab -- ab-sa-dee. I think I was 8 when I said that's what I was going to name my daughter. Reporter: Mom says the gate agent was laughing, pointing at them and making fun of the girl's name as they were heading home to El Paso. She asked me, mom, why is she laughing at my name? And I said, you know, honey, not everybody is nice and not everyone is going to be nice and, you know, it's unfortunate. Reporter: Southwest airlines telling us in a statement, we extend our sincere apology to the family. The post is not indicative of the care, respect and civility we expect from all of our employees. We have followed up with the employee involved. I think mama bear comes out in anyone who is going to be upset in regard to this situation. If they were picking on me, I think I wouldn't care as much but a 5-year-old. Mom also says that one of the reasons she was especially upset that the boarding pass was posted because it revealed personal information she worried could be used for I.D. Theft. By the way, that name, abcde is more pop mar than you think, 330 of them. You got me talking. I'm not talking. You have a lot to say. Coming up we have an

