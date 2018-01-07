Transcript for Mom says kindergarten teacher bullied 5-year-old

on that. But first, the mother who is accusing a teacher of bullying her young son in a kindergarten classroom. The mom says she put a recording device in her son's backpack which gave her all the evidence she needs. ABC's Zachary kiesch is on the story. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning to you too, Dan. This mothesays her son was acting weird and things just weren't acting up. So she threw a recorder in her son's backpack and S says she found the bully and it wasn't another student, it was actually the teacher. The mother of this 5-yr-old boy is livid and demanding the miami-dade school district take action after she says her son was bullied, not by a student but by his kindergarten teacher. He was behaving super weird, didn't want to go to school. Reporter: Kandy escotto says after her complaints were ignored by the elementary school, she put a recorder in her son Aaron's backpack to get to the bottom of it. If you listen closely, you can hear what escotto claims is the teacher calling him a loser. Losers. Reporter: But it doesn't stop there. At another point Aaron's mom claims the teacher complains about both of them. You still don't know how to write. I feel sorry for your mom, I really do. She's a little lost. Reporter: The district says the princip previously met with the boy's mother and moved Aaron to another class. Miami-dade school issued a statement and saying if the alletions are sutantiated there will be disciplinary actions. But the family's lawyer says th's not enough, telling ABC news they might file a lawsuit if the teacher is not dismissed. My client's ultimate goal is that this teacher is removed from a position of power and no other child ever has to go through this again. Reporter: The teacher is stl in that classroom pending that investation. A bunch of recordings, about four of them, just one was released. They say this ones the worst one. Wow, all right. Good thing that mother was following her instincts too. Absolutely. You never know what's going on when you send your kids out the door in the rning, right? That's a stressful thing to contemplate, but yes. Thank you, Zachary.

