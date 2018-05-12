Transcript for Mueller recommends no prison time for Michael Flynn

no prison time for former national security adviser Michael Flynn who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Mueller is saying Flynn has provided substantial assistance with several investigations. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has those details for us. Good morning. Reporter: Robin, good morning. That's right, substantial cooperation. That's the reason Mueller's team is recommending no jail time for Flynn who has apparently been giving significantly detailed information to prosecutors and potentially implicaters others associated with the trump campaign. Court documents providing new insight into Mueller's sweeping investigation. We're learning that president trump's first national security adviser, one of his earliest and most vocal supporters sat down with the special counsel 19 times likely for several hours each session. This after pleading guilty to lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the transition period before the inauguration. One key target of Mueller's probe, members of trump's transition team, prosecutors now claiming Michael Flynn provided firsthand information about the content and context of interactions between the transition team and Russian government officials. He's apparently given guidance on who they are and who in Russia they may have been in contact with. Mueller's team also tells the court Flynn is cooperating with perhaps as many as two other investigations but the special counsel refuses to provide any details about them. Much of last night's court filing is redacted, blacked out. It's been a dramatic turnaround for Flynn who called for the arrest and imprisonment of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. Lock her up, that's right. Yeah, that's right. Lock her up. Reporter: The man that the special counsel now praises for his immediate and apparently extensive cooperation with prosecutors. Mueller's team says Flynn provided documents and communications to support his version of the story and they said his early cooperation led to other witnesses coming forward to cooperate. But the ever cryptic Mueller does not provide details on who those other witnesses may be. All right, Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.