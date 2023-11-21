Navy plane goes into bay after overshooting runway in Hawaii

A P-8 Poseidon was landing at the Marine Corps base in Oahu when it skidded off the runway and into the water. None of the nine people aboard were injured.

November 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live