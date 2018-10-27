Transcript for NBC drops Megyn Kelly's morning talk show

switch gears to NBC canceling Megyn Kelly's morning show. The move comes four days after her blackface comments that provoked a firestorm leading to a tearful apology. ABC's erielle reshef joins us with more on her history with the network. Erielle. Reporter: Good morning, guys. After a rocky week, NBC is pulling the plug on Megyn Kelly's morning talk show. Her reported $23 million a year paycheck now in question. This morning, Megyn Kelly off the air at NBC. Her namesake hour of the "Today" show cancelled. And have we got a show for you. Reporter: A spokesperson for the network confirming the news Friday saying Megyn Kelly today is not returning. Next week the 9:00 A.M. Hour will be hosted by other "Today" co-anchors. Kelly's departure coming after a turbulent week. Her comments about blackface during her segment on Halloween costumes quickly drawing backlash. What is racist? Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Like when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as a character. I can't keep up with the number of people we're offending just by being Normal. Reporter: Her high-profile co-workers like Al roker slamming her statement. She owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country. Reporter: The next day Kelly issuing a tear-filled mea culpa. I was wrong, and I am sorry. Reporter: But the apology which earned her a standing ovation from her live audience not enough to break her downward spiral. We truly are living in a zero tolerance world right now. These networks really don't want to be involved with anyone who can be perceived as controversial by any viewer. So, even if you go on air and make an apology, sometimes that's not enough these days. Reporter: Kelly's ouster following lackluster ratings. Megyn Kelly's show had about 400,000 less viewers than the hour that previously occupied it so there definitely was a ratings discrepancy in. Reporter: And months of speculation that execs were unhappy with the outspoken anchor and Kelly still has one year left on a reported $69 million three-year deal and remains to be seen whether she will receive a payout for the rest of that contract. In the meantime, of course, everyone is now asking will she return to Fox News? And, guys, a spokesperson tells ABC news, quote, we are extremely happy with our entire lineup. So far Kelly's reps are not commenting but it doesn't sound like a no. No. It doesn't sound like a yes. I was just going to say It doesn't sound like a yes. Not clear that that door is open. I mean, it's interesting, we do live in a zero tolerance environment, but I wonder if things would be different if the ratings were better. Right. You have to wonder that. Yes, I think that's an interesting question to consider. Erielle, thank you very much.

