NC town waits for Florence after being hit by Matthew

More
The city of Lumberton, North Carolina, was one of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Matthew two years ago and is now bracing for Hurricane Florence.
1:58 | 09/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NC town waits for Florence after being hit by Matthew

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57793282,"title":"NC town waits for Florence after being hit by Matthew","duration":"1:58","description":"The city of Lumberton, North Carolina, was one of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Matthew two years ago and is now bracing for Hurricane Florence.","url":"/GMA/News/video/nc-town-waits-florence-hit-matthew-57793282","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.