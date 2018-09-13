-
Now Playing: Federal government prepares for Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: Southeast braces for Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: '60 Minutes' boss reportedly fired for text sent to reporter
-
Now Playing: NC town waits for Florence after being hit by Matthew
-
Now Playing: Trump urges Florence preparedness amid backlash
-
Now Playing: Tracking the path of Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: Urgent Hurricane Florence evacuations underway on Carolina coast
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Blake Lively says she borrows husband Ryan Reynolds' clothes
-
Now Playing: Grooms dress as Woody and Buzz Lightyear at Disney-themed wedding
-
Now Playing: In case you missed it: Meghan Markle's rescue dog has his own book
-
Now Playing: 'Dancing With the Stars' pros put on an unbelievable Times Square show
-
Now Playing: New season 27 celebrity cast of 'Dancing With the Stars' busts a move
-
Now Playing: Real-life 'Dancing Doctor' livens up hospital stays for kids
-
Now Playing: Watch Michael Strahan and Sara Haines bust out their dance moves
-
Now Playing: Are you someone who thrives on negative feedback?
-
Now Playing: Giggling grandma reading 'The Wonky Donkey' sparks book sales
-
Now Playing: 'DWTS' season 27 cast competes in a dance-off on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Blake Lively opens up about parenting and kissing Anna Kendrick in 'A Simple Favor'
-
Now Playing: 'Dancing With the Stars' season 27 cast speaks out on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba dish on new season of 'DWTS'