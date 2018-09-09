Transcript for North Korea celebrates its 70th anniversary with its massive military parade

wo N Korea where the country is marking show of power. A massive military parade ldanmething S missing. More. Reporter: It assive spectacle. Forming a 70 in the sky. Thest of honor, Kim Jon, who was just above us I the square named after andfather. Todayrever an adoring crowd and anle displaynorth korea'litary. Rts of the North Korea military are passingtoday. There arsailors, pilots, ers and soiepping inunison.u can feel the groshake.but it wasn' was included inay's paradthot yoention, it was what wast out, the were nks and artillery but no display ntercontintal baistic misses laebruary before the Singapore suit, icbms, T kind believedable of real nuclear wad, were road oudly pastime. Today nothing even remotely threatening to the U.S. Land. Despite the on and off negotiations and the lack of evidence of any effort to denuclearize, was turnin down the hea though the wne gesture that stood out, Kim joining hands withhenese representative whose help the U.S. Needs to keep P the north's supreme lead therll be morextravagant celebrio in North Korea in E coming ds. But toparade diplomacy made the message very clear, Dan. The ground shaking behind her. Martha Raddatz reporting in from Pyongyang. Amazing. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.