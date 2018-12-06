Transcript for North Korea, South Korea react to US Summit

We're back now with reaction coming in to that historic summit. North Koreans and south Koreans both taking in thateeting been the tw abc'sob woodruff is in Seoul with the latest on that part of it. Good morning, Bob. Reporter: Good morning, in South Korea mosteople are very, very happy W how all this went. As for the north Korean, we honestly don't know exactly how they el. But what we do know is Ty got more news than ebefore. Eaking a foreign language ] Rorter: North Korea's most famous news reader dressed in traditional pink and black dress announced the unexpected news to a nation accustomed to being in the dark about the movements O their leader Kim Jong-un. For the very first time the isated nation learned about their leader's movements while he is still outside the country showing these select images of Kim jongn's journey to Singapore and the state newspaper and on state television. Prioto thennouncement from the internationally known anchor most north Koreans were unaware of where or when the meeting between preside trump and Kim jongn was supposed to take place. They were more accustomed to seeing their leaderike this. Touring local restaurants a South Korea the reaction was generally positive most I spoke to reeved. Others upset because they S mostlybout nuclear bombs, very title about human rhts. If they don't talk about human rights today, are you okay with that? No, I'm not okay. Then what's the point of having petalks? Reporter: Now, South Korea's president moon jae-inas very, very satisfied with this summit. Partly because he made it happen. He said in a statemt, he believes that ts summit will break down the lt remaining cold war legy on Earth. Robin. That is the hope, Bob. Thank you.

