Transcript for Nuns accused of embezzling from school to pay for gambling

Thank you. To new trouble this morning for those two California nuns accused of embezzling half a million dollars from their catholic school to pay for gambling trips to Las Vegas. Linsey Davis is here with the latest. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: These two nuns are asking for forgiveness and prayers after embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars to among other things pay for trips to sin city. Gambling and jet-setting, not quite the lifestyle you might expect for these two nuns. They'd come driving in in their nice white volvos and that seems kind of strange for those who took an oath of poverty. Reporter: But parents at this high school are outraged their own division checks may have footing that lifestyle. Sister Mary Margaret kreuper, the principal and sister Lana Chang, a teacher for 020 years stole and a half a million dollars since 2006 and were given division discounts as incentive to pay in cash. There's a lot of betrayal and you're thinking about how will this impact my child? These are the leaders of the school. Reporter: Accused after a routine audit found they were funneling upon to a long forgotten bank account only they could access. We understand this can be a large-scale investigation. We are dealing with the allegation of misappropriation of funds. Reporter: The nuns' order moved them into a religious house removing them from public religious work issuing this statement saying, as a religious community, we will not defend the actions of our sisters. What happened is wrong. Our sisters take full responsibility for the choices they made and are subject to the law. The church and archdiocese are choosing to not press criminal charges against the sisters. They say they plan to address the situation internally through the investigation, restitution and sanctions on the sisters. Seems like a scene right out of "Sister act." Rosary beads in one hand full house in the other hand. Apparently so. It's being handled. All right, thank you. Coming up, porch pirates,

