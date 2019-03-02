Transcript for Ohio police officer killed during standoff with gunman

One police officer killed, another wounded in a standoff with a gunman. That in Cincinnati, Ohio, barricading himself in his apartment. ABC's Stephanie Ramos joins us this morning with the new details. Stephanie, good morning. Reporter: Eva and whit, good morning. It is a tense scene outside of that apartment complex just coming to an end a short time ago. Here's how it all started. Overnight, a standoff in an apartment complex erupted into gunfire, killing one sheriff's deputy and injuring another. The incident taking place just outside of Cincinnati. Authorities say they were responding the a call about a disturbance last night around 7:00. A suspect then apparently barricaded himself inside the part saying he had weapons and just this morning, a fire was reported at the scene. At one point, police say the suspect started firing rounds. Two sheriff's deputies were hit. Two deputies from Clermont county's office were struck. One is in stable condition at university of Cincinnati hospital. The other deputy has passed away. Reporter: Authorities reportedly used megaphones to negotiate with the suspect. That suspect is now in custody following that 12-hour long standoff and guys, it was a very tense and chaotic scene for residents and officer there is overnight. Stephanie Ramos covering the breaking news this morning. Thank you.

