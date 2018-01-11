Transcript for Oprah Winfrey to stump in closely watched governor's race

Just five days until the all-important midterm elections. More than 25 million people have already voted. That tops the total number of early ballots in 2014 with control of congress up for grabs both sides are pulling out all the stops and big names are out on the campaign trail. Mary Bruce is on capitol hill with the latest. Perhaps, Mary, the biggest name of them all is out there today, Oprah. Reporter: Oprah, Cecilia, she's make an appearance in what could be a history-making governor's race. Remember, while there is so much focus being paid to what happens on capitol hill there are 36 governor races that could reshape the political landscape. With the final countdown on, the campaign trail is seeing a surge of starpower. Democracy depends upon it, so vote. Vote. Vote. Vote! Reporter: Oprah hitting the trail in the contentious closely watched for Georgia's governor? Get out and vote early. Reporter: Will Ferrell rallying canvassers there over the weekend. Reporter: The race could make history as Democrat Stacey Abrams hopes to become the nation's first female African-American governor. The best way to wing overwhelm the system with our democracy. Reporter: Abrams facing off against Kemp. She says Kemp is using his position as secretary of state to make it more difficult for minorities to vote. I don't question his heart. I do question the result. Regardless of his intent the result is that racial bias has been injected into our system and that undermines confidence in our democracy. Reporter: But Kemp staunchly denies the allegations insisting he's simply enforcing current law. This farce about voter suppression and people being held up from being on the rolls is absolutely not true. Reporter: Now Oprah isn't the only big name down in Georgia. Vice president pence will be there campaigning for Brian Kemp and the president, Cecilia, will be there rallying his supporters Sunday. He certainly will and one of the X factors for both sides could end up being women, both those running and those who are voting. Reporter: We haven't seen anything like this before. A record number of women running. You have more than a quarter of all candidates are women. More than 80 women of color, many of them first-time candidate, many of them say they were inspired to run in direct response to Donald Trump. All right, thanks, Mary. We are down to the wire. Be sure to join us for full coverage on election night, George is anchoring joined by our political team. Starting at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Tuesday on ABC. One seat over. There we go.

