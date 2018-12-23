Transcript for Outrage grows after black teen forced to cut dreadlocs before wrestling match

We move on to the growing outrage over what happened at a high school wrestling match. This video showing the young wrestler getting his dread locks snipped off. Told he had to do it or forfeit the match. Zachary kiesch has been following the story. And has an update. Zachary. Good morning. This young African American athlete competed the whole year with his locks. That stopped when a white referee who apologized for using a racial slur in the past demanded he cut it. It's getting a lot of attention. Bringing up some issues related to expression, identity and leadership. Reporter: This morning new Jersey's division of civil rights has launched an investigation into this incident at a high school wrestling match. Andrew Johnson, an 11th grader, was given an ultimatum as he stood ready to compete. Cut the locks or forfeit the match. Johnson reluctantly agreed. The governor saying no student should have to needlessly choose between his or her identity and playing sports. Limb olympic gold medal champion Jordan Burroughs weighed in saying he's never seen anything like it. For me the instance is magnified because how closely related to culture and identity dread locks are. Reporter: Alan Maloney said the young man's hair was too long. The league says if the hair is too long, they can use a cap. Why a cap wasn't an option here isn't known. Nearly 13 years later, people want to know what role race played. Ava duvernay tweeted I don't just wear locks. They're part of me. A gift to me. They mean something to me. To watch this young man's ordeal wrecked me. The league said they will not at assign the referee in question until the matter has been thoroughly reviewed. Ma low any who is white acknowledged his racist comments to another ref back in 2016. Ma low any was suspended and sent to sensitivity training. The young man weighed down by the moment rose, pinning his op point, dejected, but undefeated. I was really proud of him. It's incredible how much people have been impacted by this story. Ava's tweet resonated with a lot of folks. A lot of people have been reaching out and are touched by

