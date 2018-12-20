Transcript for Outrage over 5-year-old boy seen on video left in school bus

We are back with that outrage after a 5-year-old boy was left stranded on a school bus. Something video showing how frightened he was and his mother is demanding answers. Paula Faris has re. The story is enraging. The mom demanding answers. The bus driver fired but this little boy was put in harm's way on several levels, not only was he left alone on the bus, when he woke up he wandered around a parking lot relying on a complete stranger to help. Overnight a Tennessee bus driver has been fired in the wake of this heartbreaking video. In these surveillance videos obtained by ABC affiliate WTVC in Chattanooga watch as this 5-year-old sobs for help waking up inside this parked school bus alone. Just ten minutes earlier the driver ended her shift and she's seen walking off the beach not noticing that sleeping boy who is just two rows behind her. The bus company saying the driver had just completed a two-hour training session days before. The boy was heading to an after-school program. But both the driver and program employee failed to perform safety checks which are meant to stop children from being left behind. The bottom line is if everybody had done their job like they were supposed to, you know, this child would have been located and would have gotten off here. Reporter: Finally the boy figured out how to open the doors himself. Walks off the bus finding another bus driver who helps him get to safety. His mother concerned and outraged. What if those people weren't out there? Anybody could have got him or if he was there wandering around in the parking lot. She should have actually got up and done her checks instead of talking to the other bus drivers. Reporter: Last month a similar scene, a Washington state patrol officer who was conducting a routine mechanical inspection found a preschooler who was stranded on a school bus. Whoa. How long have you been here, buddy? The child missed their stop and sat in the lot for more than an hour. Both the driver and bus monster failed to check for any students left behind. Now the Olympia school district is taking action installing alarms in their buses with the hope of preventing frightening scenarios like this one from happening again. After that November incident in Olympia the district is installing those on every bus. At the final stop the driver has to walk to the back of the bus and press a button to prevent an alarm going off to ensure they check every seat back and forth and will be installed. If I'm a parent and my kid is riding a school bus I'm saying we need these. Every school district. Coming up we'll lighten things up. That "Die hard" debate.

