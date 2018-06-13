Transcript for Passenger ejected from car after crash into toll plaza

Now to that new warning about the dangers of drowsy driving as millions of Americans get ready to hit the road over the summer, that out-of-control car crashed into a toll plaza in Florida launching a passenger into the air as you see there. Everyone survived and gio Benitez is here with the story. Good morning, gio. Repor oh, Michael. Good morning. This is dramatic, the man is alive and recovering. Now some of you may find it disturbing but law enforcement officials believe it is important you watch because this warning ahead of the summer travel season could save a life. Watch as this car barrels down the Florida turnpike at full speed before slamming into a toll plaza. And look closer. The passenger ejected. Watch as he flies through the windshield and lands 30 feet away near the toll booth. When we talk to the driver, he doesn't remember the crash. Reporter: According to the crash report the driver was either asleep or fatigued at the wheel. I think a lot of people think that they can get through it either by drinking coffee or shaking themselves awake but this is a problem. Reporter: These kinds of accidents are dangerously common. Approximately 10% of crashes are caused by driver fatigue. We've seen it happen in video after video like this woman falling asleep behind the wheel and watch this accident, a man thrown from the driver's seat, even professionals doze off. This truck driver drifting causing a huge pileup. Back in Florida the highway patrol tweeting out that dramatic video with a clear warning, pull over in a safe place to rest before continuing to drive. Absolutely, just for a few minutes. This morning we're told the passenger is doing well and suffered only nonlife-threatening injuries, the four others in the car are also okay. The national sleep foundation say you don't always know you're too tired to drive. Heavy eyelids are telltale signs. The passenger cross not wearing a seat belt. The only one not wearing a seat belt. Lucky to be alive. Absolutely. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.