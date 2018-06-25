Pilot escapes hot air balloon crash

More
After a hot air balloon crashed into power lines, sparking an explosion, it landed in a nearby pond and bystanders scrambled to pull the unharmed pilot to safety.
1:53 | 06/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pilot escapes hot air balloon crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56137471,"title":"Pilot escapes hot air balloon crash","duration":"1:53","description":"After a hot air balloon crashed into power lines, sparking an explosion, it landed in a nearby pond and bystanders scrambled to pull the unharmed pilot to safety.","url":"/GMA/News/video/pilot-escapes-hot-air-balloon-crash-56137471","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.