Transcript for Pilot speaks out after harrowing plane crash

Thanks, Amy. We want the te rescue and reunion. The pilot whosehter jet wentdo ws off oahu, andhe is thanng the mho jumped in to save nire with Mo on th. Reporter: It just so happens that a sailing expert was nearby. He watched that pilot fall into the water with his parachute entangled.height in to save him and now theve reited. This morning, the pilot of that dramatic ocean crash caught on camerapeg OROM a hospital bed a ejecting from a 1950s era fighter jet dur military exercise. I was looking down he wanted I S all kinds of boatnd reazed the airple is not going to make it. The water, entad by his parachute as people wathe harrowg incident. Nearbyters raced to P him from the water. Maadner pulling him from the water. To have a qualified person like M in there was the best ING I could ever hope for in that scenar. Repter: Whent was all over, Pothier giving Mack special gift. I put H up one boat, and then, you know, I was,e, llglad you'r okay, N.I got to G back to work, and this. He gaveeis P off of his unifor which was really cool. Reporter: And over th weekend, the two reuniting. Thert of seems to ban pected frship. E is now goi to be one of the dudes have to hang out with around not have to. Want to hang out around. Eaguy. Reporter: The NTSB is investigating the cause oha crash, but no matter how scary this it was, the pilot says he is ready to get out there and again. Every time. All right, O. Thank U.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.