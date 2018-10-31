Transcript for Pings heard from black boxes of crashed plane

federal bureau of prisons saying they turned his sentence into a death sentence. They found part of the fuselage from the lion air flight 610 and Bob woodruff has more. Reporter: It appears searchers believe they may have located that downed plane. They detected a signal. The sound of that ping from the black box, so divers are heading down to get that box as families of those on board are waiting for answers. New this morning ABC news has been given this video shot by a passenger just as he was boarding lion air flight 610, a glimpse of his boarding pass and the doomed plane itself just about an hour before it went down. His wife told us today she is praying that he will be found. After 2 1/2 days of desperate searching, search and rescue teams believe they have located the fuselage. The main body of the plane at the bottom of the sea. The focus now diving to retrieve the most crucial element in their investigation, the black box. Out here at the port they have been bringing back shiploads of debris and also body bags late into the night. At this point they're essentially ruling out that this was a terrorist attack. Most likely a technical failure in a country with a troublesome safety record. It was not only until a couple of years ago that aviation officials allowed Indonesian airplanes to fly into the United States. Reporter: Lion air flight 610 was a new plane, only two months in service. One of the most recent versions of the 737. Boeing says the max 8 is the company's fastest selling plane in its history with nearly 4700 orders for more than 100 customers across the world. Both southwest and American airlines have the same plane in their fleets. Boeing issuing a statement saying, the Boeing company is deeply saddened by the loss of lion air flight 610 adding that the company is providing technical assistance at the request and under the direction of government authorities investigating the accident. Today at the Indonesian police hospital we met family members still hoping for a miracle. This man's identical twin was on that fatal flight. Everyone here has an emotional story. This man showed us this photo. He is there on the left in front of the doomed plane. He and two others took a different flight Monday while these three in the middle were lost on flight 610. And it now appears there is some blame going around. It was reported today that the company lion air fired their technical director who approved the takeoff of this flight. This investigation is just beginning.

